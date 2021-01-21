Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $392.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $398.29. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.01 and its 200 day moving average is $287.92.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 7,274.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

