TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Trading 2.1% Higher

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) shares traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41. 23,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 40,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWCTU. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $506,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.