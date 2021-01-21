Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $563.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.74. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

