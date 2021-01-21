Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $362,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

