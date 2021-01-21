Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 536,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,682,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.29 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.