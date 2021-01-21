Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $367,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

HLT opened at $107.70 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

