Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $309,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $51,430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 1,304,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 1,050,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 679.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 536,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 467,317 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

