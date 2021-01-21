Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $296,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

