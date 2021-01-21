Tuttle Tactical Management Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

