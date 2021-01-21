Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,715 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

NYSE SE opened at $233.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $238.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

