Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

