Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,514,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $11,110,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

OTCMKTS SVACU opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

