Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$3.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.64.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$14.63. 351,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$352.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.