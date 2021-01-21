Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

