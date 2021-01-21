Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.28

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $840.31 million, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

