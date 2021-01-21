TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.05 Million

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $509.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $719.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 546,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

