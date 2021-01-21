Tsfg LLC Invests $131,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 8,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,160. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

