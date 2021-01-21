Tsfg LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.96. 67,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.