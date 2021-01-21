Tsfg LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $6,178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.