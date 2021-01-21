Tsfg LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,933,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,501. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $126.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

