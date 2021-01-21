Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

EWQ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.69. 6,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.