Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 192,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,036,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

