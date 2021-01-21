Tsfg LLC Acquires 362 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 103,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

