Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $979.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

