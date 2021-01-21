Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

