Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Tronox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 58.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tronox by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 972,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

