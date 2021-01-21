TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001633 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.