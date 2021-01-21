Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Triton International makes up approximately 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Triton International worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triton International by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Burns sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $299,100.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,843 shares of company stock worth $3,266,125 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRTN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,587. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

