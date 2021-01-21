Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 160 ($2.09).
Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) Company Profile
