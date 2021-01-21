Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

