Trinity Network Credit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,469.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $228,422.15 and approximately $6,469.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00123985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00273871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00067315 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

