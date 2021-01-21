Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Up to $145.00

Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.00, but opened at $151.50. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 3,205 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £206.64 million and a P/E ratio of -44.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Trifast plc (TRI.L) Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast plc (TRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast plc (TRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.