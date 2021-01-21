TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.01

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 9858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.