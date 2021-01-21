Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 114.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 248.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 139,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

