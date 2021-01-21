Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $69.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 243.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $3,008,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.33. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,825. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

