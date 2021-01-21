Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

