Transform Wealth LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,026 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

