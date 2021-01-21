Transform Wealth LLC Invests $619,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $321.94 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

