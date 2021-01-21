Transform Wealth LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.