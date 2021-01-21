Transform Wealth LLC Has $384,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

IJH stock opened at $246.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $246.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

