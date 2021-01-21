Transform Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

