Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

