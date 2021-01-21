Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.23. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

