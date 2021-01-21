Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Match Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

