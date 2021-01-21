Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 160 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

