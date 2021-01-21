TransEnterix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 39,715 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical volume of 5,440 call options.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TRXC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. TransEnterix has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 2,149.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransEnterix will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.