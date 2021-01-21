Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock worth $732,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

