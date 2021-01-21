TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at CSFB

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TA. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Get TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) alerts:

TSE TA opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.73. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$11.23.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$583,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at C$761,987.34. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.