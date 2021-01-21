Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sally Beauty Call Options (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,842 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 961% compared to the typical volume of 645 call options.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $19,292,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after buying an additional 635,178 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

