Traders Purchase Large Volume of eHealth Put Options (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,211 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 274 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. eHealth has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in eHealth by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its position in eHealth by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $26,339,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

