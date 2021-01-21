Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,897% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGH traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 34,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

